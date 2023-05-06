US Congresswoman Betty McCollum Reintroduces Bill to Restrict Aid to Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US Congresswoman Betty McCollum and 16 cosponsors have reintroduced the ‘Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act’ for the 118th Congress, McCollum said in a statement on Friday.

“The legislation prohibits Israel’s government from using U.S. taxpayer dollars in the Occupied West Bank for the military detention, abuse, or ill treatment of Palestinian children in Israeli military detention,” the statement reads.

I’ve officially reintroduced the Defending Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act—because not $1 of U.S. aid should be used to commit human rights violations. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/7vUo1hDpQp pic.twitter.com/UvIYFH2ohA — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) May 5, 2023

“Not $1 of U.S. aid should be used to commit human rights violations, demolish families’ homes, or permanently annex Palestinian lands,” Congresswoman McCollum said, commenting on her decision.

“Support is growing rapidly for the Palestinian people, who deserve justice, equality, human rights, and the right to self-determination,” she added.

The bill was supported by several US representatives, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rep. Cori Bush.

According to the statement, it is supported by over 75 civil society organizations and groups, including Defense for Children International – Palestine, Amnesty International USA, Ofam, Adalah Justice Project, CODEPINK, the Presbyterian Church (USA), and Pax Christi USA.

(The Palestine Chronicle)