Harvard Students Rally against Sabra Hummus in Dining Halls

By Romana Rubeo

Harvard students held a rally on Tuesday to urge the university to stop serving Sabra Hummus in its dining halls, due to the company’s connection with the Israeli army, The Harvard Crimson reported.

Protesters, belonging to the group Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine (HOOP), gathered in Harvard Yard and chanted slogans such as “Don’t buy products laced with hate, Sabra funds a racist state,” according to The Crimson.

Palestine Solidarity Committee calls on Harvard to disclose and divest its investments in companies tied to Israel’s presence in Palestine, including Sabra's owner Strauss Group which provides financial support to the Israel Defense Forces’ Golani Brigade:https://t.co/KqNEKILAkb — anthroboycott (@anthroboycott) February 10, 2022

“We don’t want this company to be in our dining halls,” Joshua D. Willcox, a HOOP member, told The Crimson. “This is a general move to not support and not allow any money to go towards companies that involve themselves in an apartheid state.”

Sabra Dipping Company, LLC, is a US-based joint venture between PepsiCo and the Strauss Group, Israel’s largest food and beverage company. Strauss Group invests and financially supports the Golani Brigade, a department of the Israeli army that committed countless human rights violations across the occupied Palestinian territories, as denounced in several human rights reports throughout the years.

For this reason, Sabra has been included in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) list, starting in 2010.

In 2018, the University of Manchester, in the UK, decided to end sales of Sabra hummus following an intense boycott campaign.

(The Palestine Chronicle)