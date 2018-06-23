Kushner Discusses ‘Deal of the Century’ and Gaza Siege with Netanyahu (VIDEOS)

US envoy to the Middle East Jared Kushner met Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to discuss Donald Trump’s “deal of the century” and the Israeli-led siege of the Gaza Strip, local media have reported.

Kushner was joined by America’s envoy to the peace process, Jason Greenblatt, in the meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister.

A White House statement said that the US officials discussed ways that the siege can be alleviated while maintaining Israel’s security. It stressed the Trump administration’s commitment “to advance peace” through the deal.

According to Haaretz, the US envoys sought to secure aid for the Gaza Strip to ease its economic crisis, the result of the 12-year Israeli siege, as part of the deal.

U.S.A Israel Saudi Arabia Gaza: USA announced that Kushner's meeting with Mohammed bin Salman resulted in an agreement to provide humanitarian aid to the inhabitants of Gaza, to pressure the Palestinians to accept the deal of the American century. 21-06-2018 pic.twitter.com/xb2jsk21nR — Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) June 21, 2018

Last Sunday, Haaretz political analyst Amos Harel said that Washington has been looking to collect over $500 million from the Gulf States for projects to be carried out in Sinai in order to serve the Gaza Strip. This is believed to include a new port on the North Sinai coast.

The Trump deal apparently proposes that Abu-Dis will be the capital of a future Palestinian state instead of East Jerusalem. The Old City will remain under full Israeli control. In return, Israel will withdraw from three to five Arab neighbourhoods east of Jerusalem.

