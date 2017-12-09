Ahead of Netanyahu’s Visit: Massive Pro-Palestinian Protest Held in Paris (VIDEO, PHOTO)

Pr-Palestinian rally in Paris. (Photo: Video grab)

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have gathered in the centre of Paris to protest against the upcoming visit of Benjamin Netanyahu to the French capital. The Israeli Prime Minister is due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.

People carrying Palestinian flags gathered in Place de la République in the capital on Saturday, as seen from photos and videos on social media. Some protesters were holding signs reading “Boycott Israel” and “Free Palestine.”

La place de la #République est encerclée par les forces de l'ordre. Le calme est revenu pic.twitter.com/Zrremt22Jl — Lucas RT France (@lucas_rtfrance) December 9, 2017

Others held banners saying that US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu “follow Nazi steps”.

In the meantime, a much smaller group of pro-Israeli protesters also gathered in Place de la République.

Une femme portant un drapeau israélien à la manifestation pro-palestinienne de #Paris se fait évacuer par la police pic.twitter.com/k0uFbg4Qs0 — Lucas RT France (@lucas_rtfrance) December 9, 2017

The protest was organized by a number of groups, including pro-Palestinian organizations and the Democratic Forum for Labor and Liberties (DFLL).

The statement on the DFLL website calling for rallies on Saturday says that despite Macron’s criticism of Trump’s Jerusalem decision, the French leader is still welcoming Netanyahu to Paris.

The statement goes on to call Netanyahu a “war criminal” who pursues an agenda of “deadly occupation”.

Tensions are running high across the globe after Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Massive protests have been held across the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

(RT, PC, Social Media)