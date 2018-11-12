Mortar Hits Israeli Bus, One Israeli Critically Injured (VIDEOS)

A mortar fired from the besieged Gaza Strip hit an Israeli bus in an Israeli community surrounding Gaza, on Monday, critically injuring one Israeli.

According to Hebrew-language news outlets, a mortar was fired from Gaza and directly hit an Israeli bus, critically injuring a 19-year-old Israeli.

No other injuries were reported yet.

The Israeli army activated the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepting several rockets. In addition, rocket sirens were sounded throughout Israeli communities surrounding Gaza, including Beer Sheva, Ashkelon, and Sderot.

First images of Israeli bus destroyed by Gaza mortar firehttps://t.co/PZsZDohx7M pic.twitter.com/xnZCa3us64 — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) November 12, 2018

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes across the northern Gaza Strip, targeting a Hamas movement military site.

Israeli warplanes also targeted a group of Palestinian youths by the security border fence along the Gaza border.

Israeli media also reported that more than 80 mortar shells were fired towards Israeli areas surrounding Gaza.

On Sunday, Israeli warplanes carried out a campaign of airstrikes across the southern besieged Gaza Strip, killing seven people.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)