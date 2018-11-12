Mortar Hits Israeli Bus, One Israeli Critically Injured (VIDEOS)

Israeli fighter jets struck dozens of sites across the Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Social Media)

A mortar fired from the besieged Gaza Strip hit an Israeli bus in an Israeli community surrounding Gaza, on Monday, critically injuring one Israeli.

According to Hebrew-language news outlets, a mortar was fired from Gaza and directly hit an Israeli bus, critically injuring a 19-year-old Israeli.

No other injuries were reported yet.

The Israeli army activated the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepting several rockets. In addition, rocket sirens were sounded throughout Israeli communities surrounding Gaza, including Beer Sheva, Ashkelon, and Sderot.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes across the northern Gaza Strip, targeting a Hamas movement military site.

Israeli warplanes also targeted a group of Palestinian youths by the security border fence along the Gaza border.

Israeli media also reported that more than 80 mortar shells were fired towards Israeli areas surrounding Gaza.

On Sunday, Israeli warplanes carried out a campaign of airstrikes across the southern besieged Gaza Strip, killing seven people.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

