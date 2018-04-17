Mother Dies One Day after Her Imprisoned Son is Released, without Seeing Him

April 17, 2018 Blog, News
MK Oren Hazan of the right-wing Likud party, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party, while verbally attacking families of Palestinian prisoners en route to see their sons. (Photo: via Twitter)

Khitam Mahmoud Ju’aidy was eagerly waiting for April 15 to come as it was the date set for the release of her imprisoned son. Unfortunately, she didn’t live long enough to see him son.

Ju’aidy, 53, from the city of Qalqilya in the north of the occupied West Bank, was pronounced dead at Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem on Monday morning, one day after he son, Abdallah Odeh, was released from prison after serving three years for resisting the Israeli occupation.

She was able to briefly speak to her son on the phone but didn’t get a chance to see him in person because she was in Jerusalem and her son couldn’t travel to Jerusalem, which is locked to Palestinians from the West Bank or Gaza unless they have a permit.

 

Ju’aidy was taken to Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem five days ago following severe deterioration in her health. She was receiving treatment at Qalqilya hospital for a disease she has had for 10 years. Her health quickly deteriorated until she was pronounced dead at Makassed Hospital on Monday.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*