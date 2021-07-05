Palestinian Prisoner Enters 62nd Day of Hunger Strike in Israeli Prison

Hunger striking Palestinian prisoner Al-Ghadanfar Abu Atwan has entered the 62nd day of his strike in protest of being held on administrative detention by the occupation.

He announced yesterday that he will now abstain from drinking water.

Twenty-eight-year-old Abu Atwan began his strike on May 5 and has refused all forms of food or supplements since.

Letter written by the Palestinian prisoner Ghadanfar Abu Atwan who has been on hunger strike for more than 61 days in protest of his administrative detention, without a charge or trial, by the Israeli occupation authorities. #FreePalaestine pic.twitter.com/A6zUdge80D — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 4, 2021

Highlighting his case, the Arab League warned Israel of “dangerous repercussions” of violating the very basic rights of prisoners.

In a statement, the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Palestinian and Occupied Arab Territories Sector at the Arab League, Dr. Saeed Abu Ali, denounced the Israeli occupation for constantly disregarding “the right to life and humanitarian legal standards” for incarcerated Palestinian prisoners.

Day 61 of hunger strike Ghadanfar Abu Atwan has announced he will stop drinking water today. He has been hunger striking for the past two months for his freedom after he was arrested last October by Israel but given no charges nor a trial. pic.twitter.com/4Y5HHl38sk — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) July 4, 2021

He called on international and regional organizations to pressure Israel to release and save the lives of hunger-striking detainees, Abu Atwan and Eyad Harbiyat, before it is too late.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)