New Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza (VIDEOS)

Israel’s army on Sunday waged fresh air raids on various parts of the blockaded Gaza Strip for a third day straight, Anadolu reports.

The strikes left at least four Palestinians wounded after an Israeli warplane struck a target near a house in the city of Khan Younis in the southern strip, eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

Gaza Under Attack!#Watch| The moment an Israeli airstrike hits a residential building in Rimal last night. pic.twitter.com/nZ6eAlJxz2 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) May 5, 2019

Israeli warplanes also attacked another target in the vicinity of a house belonging to the Aql Palestinian family at the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central strip, damaging the house, according to eyewitnesses.

Since Saturday, ten Palestinians, including a pregnant woman and her infant child, were killed and 83 others wounded by Israeli airstrikes.

The timeline doesn't begin two days ago, some headlines before Israel attacked Gaza: ~Israeli navy shoots + injures Palestinian fishermen ~Israel demolishes homes in Silwan ~Israeli settlers invade Urif + attack Palestinians ~Settlers raid + damage a Palestinian school — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) May 5, 2019

The escalation in the Gaza Strip started when four Palestinians were martyred, including a teenager, and 51 wounded on Friday in Israeli army attacks on Hamas-affiliated sites and a separate attack on a rally against the decade-long occupation and siege of the Gaza strip.

The Israeli assaults were met by Palestinian resistance factions launching 250 rockets towards Israeli settlements, killing three people.

We strongly condemn Israel’s attack against Anadolu Agency’s office in Gaza. Turkey and Anadolu Agency will continue to tell the world about Israeli terrorism and atrocities in Gaza and other parts of Palestine despite such attacks. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) May 4, 2019

Another 83 Israelis have received treatment since Saturday from Palestinian rocket attacks, Israel’s Megan David Adom emergency services said.

Since Saturday, Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have targeted 200 civilian sites including seven residential buildings.

Israeli warplanes launch fresh attack on Gaza strip#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/OPZfY1ATSY — Press TV (@PressTV) May 4, 2019

On Saturday, a building where Anadolu Agency’s office in Gaza was located was razed by Israeli warplanes.

No deaths or injuries were reported in the attack.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)