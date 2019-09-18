New Poll: More than 60% of Palestinians Want Abbas to Quit

Sixty-one percent of Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip want President Mahmoud Abbas to step down, a poll has found.

Felesteen.ps reported that a survey conducted by the by Palestinian Centre for Political and Polling Research between September 11-14 found that 50 percent of Palestinians want a return to an armed intifada in light of the lack of progress in the peace process and 40 percent want to the Palestinian Authority (PA) to be dissolved.

“We want elections”- trending Hashtag in the PA and Gaza today. Looking at Israel having its 22nd elections the Palestinians are sick of Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas dictatorship for last 14 years. If you are a real pro Palestinian you’ll join the call for real freedom #بدنا_انتخابات — Jonathan Elkhoury- جوناثان الخوري (@Jonathan_Elk) September 18, 2019

Between 32 and 50 percent of respondents said the government’s performance has been worse than that of its predecessor.

While 56 percent oppose the two-state solution; with 37 percent preferring armed resistance and 32 percent in favor of a peaceful solution to the Palestinian cause.

Up to 69 percent reject the US peace deal subbed the “deal of the century” and 72 percent reject American involvement in solving the Palestinian refugee crisis.

Kushner: Trump 'very fond' of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas https://t.co/gGDOZodaxR — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 3, 2019

Almost three quarters – 72 percent – want legislative and presidential elections to be held and want the PA to lift the sanctions it has imposed on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The poll found that 63 percent of Palestinians in Gaza feel safe compared to 52 percent in the West Bank, while 43 percent said they are free to criticize Hamas in Gaza and 36 percent said they feel free to criticize Fatah in the West Bank.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)