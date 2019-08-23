One Israeli Killed, Two Injured in West Bank Explosion (VIDEO)

An Israeli was killed and another two were injured today after an explosive device detonated near an illegal Jewish settlement to the west of occupied Ramallah, Israeli media reports have said.

“Seventeen-year-old girl was killed while her 47-year-old father was moderately injured in the attack, and her 20-year-old brother suffered serious injuries” in the explosion near the Dolev settlement, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said.

#UPDATE A blast from a homemade bomb killed one Israeli and seriously wounded two of her family members in an attack near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, officials saidhttps://t.co/jUCT1gsrGk — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 23, 2019

Israeli security forces and a helicopter were dispatched to the area.

According to the television station, a manhunt is underway to locate find those responsible for the attack. It remains unclear whether the explosive device was hidden at the site or thrown at the family that was hiking there.

An #Israeli soldier was killed, 2 others severely wounded by an explosive device that was remotely detonated near Dolev settlement-Jalameh military Checkpoint#Israeli settlers gatherings at major junctions in #WestBank & stones throwing expectedpic.twitter.com/ekz5qy6qIE — realSeifBitar (@BitarReal) August 23, 2019

The army said:

“Many forces were deployed to the area. The head of the central command, the division commander, and other commanders are in the field and conducting an assessment of the situation. IDF [army] troops are scanning the area, blocking roads and are boosting security in the area.”

Roadblocks have been set up in the area further limiting Palestinian movement in the occupied West Bank.