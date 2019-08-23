One Israeli Killed, Two Injured in West Bank Explosion (VIDEO)

An Israeli was killed and another two were injured after an explosive device detonated near an illegal Jewish settlement in the West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter)

An Israeli was killed and another two were injured today after an explosive device detonated near an illegal Jewish settlement to the west of occupied Ramallah, Israeli media reports have said.

“Seventeen-year-old girl was killed while her 47-year-old father was moderately injured in the attack, and her 20-year-old brother suffered serious injuries” in the explosion near the Dolev settlement, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said.

Israeli security forces and a helicopter were dispatched to the area.

According to the television station, a manhunt is underway to locate find those responsible for the attack. It remains unclear whether the explosive device was hidden at the site or thrown at the family that was hiking there.

The army said:

“Many forces were deployed to the area. The head of the central command, the division commander, and other commanders are in the field and conducting an assessment of the situation. IDF [army] troops are scanning the area, blocking roads and are boosting security in the area.”

Roadblocks have been set up in the area further limiting Palestinian movement in the occupied West Bank.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

