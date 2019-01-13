Overnight Israeli Airstrikes Target Multiple Locations in Gaza (VIDEO)

Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media, file)

Israeli warplanes carried out several airstrikes over multiple locations across the besieged Gaza Strip, on late Saturday.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli warplanes fired at least one missile towards a military site belonging to the Hamas movement east of Gaza.

The Israeli artillery also reportedly hit a location near the Martyrs Cemetery east of Gaza City.

Another two sites were targeted, one in the town of Beit Lahiya, north of Gaza, and the other site in the city of Khan Younis, south of the Strip.

Sources added that the Israeli airstrikes caused fires to erupt in several targeted sites, however, no human casualties were reported.

According to the Israeli army spokesperson, the airstrikes were in response to a rocket that was launched from Gaza into southern Israel and landed in an open field.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

