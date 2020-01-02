PA Rejects Israeli Decision to Use Alternatives to UNRWA-run Schools in Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday slammed an Israeli decision to use alternatives to UNRWA-run Palestinian schools in Jerusalem.

In a statement, the PA’s Ministry of Expatriates and Foreign Affairs said that the approval of the council of the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem to set-up education facilities to replace UNRWA schools is part of Israel’s war on the right of return.

The PA ministry also said that the Israeli measure is a “new step towards imposing the Israeli syllabus on Palestinians”, pointing out “this is part of the Israeli plans to Judaise the Palestinian city.”

On Tuesday night, the Israeli municipal council approved a plan to establish an educational campus run by the Israeli Education Ministry near the Arab neighborhoods of Shu’afat and Anata in Jerusalem.

According to the plan, the new facilities are meant to replace the schools established and being run by UNRWA.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)