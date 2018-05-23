Palestine Officially Asks for ICC Probe into Israeli War Crimes

The submission comes a week after more than 60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire as they took part in unarmed protests along the Gaza-Israel border fence. (Photo: via AA)

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki today submitted a request asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate human rights violations linked to Israeli settlement policies.

The application goes further than a 2015 request for prosecutors to examine alleged crimes in the region and could fast-track the process to a full investigation.

Al-Maliki, who arrived in The Netherlands yesterday, said the Palestinian Authority wanted an investigation to be opened “without delay”.

report today said that the Palestinian submission refers to the forcible transfer of Palestinians, unlawful killings, illegal appropriation of land and property, demolition of Palestinian homes and other properties, repression of dissent through the unlawful killing of peaceful protesters, and the policy of mass arbitrary detention & torture.

The minister met with ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda this morning a week after more than 60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire as they took part in unarmed protests along the Gaza-Israel border fence.

Bensouda vowed last week that she was watching the unrest in Gaza closely and would “take any action warranted” to prosecute crimes.

“My staff is vigilantly following developments on the ground and recording any alleged crime that could fall within” the tribunal’s jurisdiction, she warned in a statement to AFP.

“The violence must stop,” she insisted, urging “all those concerned to refrain from further escalating this situation and the Israel Defence Forces to avoid excessive use of force.”

