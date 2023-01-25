BREAKING: Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Qalqiliya

Israeli forces killed a young Palestinian man on Wednesday, near the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya, the official news agency WAFA reported.

According to official Palestinian sources, the victim was identified as Aref Abdul Nasser Lahlouh, from the Jenin refugee camp.

Israeli sources claimed that Lahlouh was killed following an alleged stabbing attack near the illegal Jewish settlement of Kadumim. No injuries were reported on the Israeli side.

With the killing of Lahlouh, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank raises to 19, including four children.

