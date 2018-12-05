Palestine has called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to shoulder its responsibilities towards the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the ministry said Israeli settlers “erected a candlestick on the roof of the Ibrahimi mosque on Monday” during the celebration of the Jewish holiday Hannukah.

Palestine urges UNESCO to support Ibrahimi Mosque. pic.twitter.com/pkbxGlyg80 — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) December 5, 2018

It also said the settlers invaded the mosque by “setting up tents inside it and performing Jewish rituals within it.”

The statement added:

“This systematic settlement escalation is disregarding the decisions of UNESCO, and it demands a stop to the targeting of archaeological and religious sites in Palestinian territories.”

The Palestinian ministry called on the international community and relevant international organizations to “act swiftly to protect holy sites.”

https://twitter.com/search?q=ibrahimi%20mosque%20unesco&src=typd

The UNESCO-affiliated World Heritage Committee in July 2017, declared the Ibrahimi mosque a Palestinian world heritage site.

The Israeli government prevented the Ibrahimi Mosque from announcing Islam’s call for prayer 645 times in 2017.

Revered by both Muslims and Jews, Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque complex is believed to mark the burial sites of the prophets Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

Palestine urges UNESCO to support Ibrahimi Mosque; Middle East Monitor https://t.co/ggp8KdRWV3 via @wordpressdotcom — AboutWorldHeritage (@AAWorldHeritage) December 5, 2018

After the 1994 massacre of 29 Palestinian worshippers inside the mosque by Jewish extremist settler Baruch Goldstein, Israeli authorities divided the mosque complex between Muslim and Jewish worshippers.

Hebron is home to roughly 160,000 Palestinian Muslims and about 500 Jewish settlers. The latter live in a series of Jewish-only enclaves heavily guarded by Israeli troops.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)