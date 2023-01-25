WATCH: Israeli Forces Storm Shuafat Refugee Camp, Demolish Oday Tamimi’s Home

Israeli occupation forces stormed the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday and sealed the area where Oday Tamimi and his parents used to live, The New Arab reported.

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers took positions on rooftops and in alleys in the crowded Palestinian refugee camp, while at the same time, a group of them broke into a multi-floored building and proceeded to Tamimi’s home.

Loud thuds were heard as the Israeli army began knocking down the walls of the apartment where Tamimi and his parents used to live.

Israeli occupation forces intensively fire tear gas canisters at Palestinians in Shuafat camp in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/K0EmoZAyCx — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 25, 2023

Tamimi, according to the Israeli police, opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in occupied East Jerusalem, killing an Israeli soldier and wounding one more.

The attack sparked a manhunt and clampdown on the east Jerusalem neighborhood where he lived.

Tamimi,21, was eventually shot and killed after opening fire at private guards at the entrance of Maale Adumim, an illegal Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, east of Jerusalem.

Israeli occupation forces inspect a Palestinian youth after shooting and injuring him in the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/Zj2Arvquju — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 25, 2023

Israel’s new National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, a right-wing ultranationalist extremist who oversees the police, welcomed the demolition.

“This step is very important, but not enough at all. We must destroy all terrorists’ homes and deport the terrorists themselves from the country,” he said in a statement.

During the raid, Israeli occupation forces shot and killed 17-year-old Salah Ali, who was hit in the chest with a live round.

Israel has carried out the demolitions of attackers’ homes well before the entry of this current government and says the tactic deters future attackers. The Palestinians and rights groups view it as “collective punishment.”

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)