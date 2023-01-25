WATCH: Israeli Forces Storm Shuafat Refugee Camp, Demolish Oday Tamimi’s Home

January 25, 2023 Blog, News
A Palestinian child shelters in her mother's arms during Israeli brutal raid into the Shuafat refugee camp, near East Jerusalem. (Photo: via QNN TW Page)

Israeli occupation forces stormed the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday and sealed the area where Oday Tamimi and his parents used to live, The New Arab reported.

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers took positions on rooftops and in alleys in the crowded Palestinian refugee camp, while at the same time, a group of them broke into a multi-floored building and proceeded to Tamimi’s home.

Loud thuds were heard as the Israeli army began knocking down the walls of the apartment where Tamimi and his parents used to live.

Tamimi, according to the Israeli police, opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in occupied East Jerusalem, killing an Israeli soldier and wounding one more.

The attack sparked a manhunt and clampdown on the east Jerusalem neighborhood where he lived.

Tamimi,21, was eventually shot and killed after opening fire at private guards at the entrance of Maale Adumim, an illegal Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, east of Jerusalem.

Israel’s new National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, a right-wing ultranationalist extremist who oversees the police, welcomed the demolition.

“This step is very important, but not enough at all. We must destroy all terrorists’ homes and deport the terrorists themselves from the country,” he said in a statement.

During the raid, Israeli occupation forces shot and killed 17-year-old Salah Ali, who was hit in the chest with a live round.

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Minor in Shuafat Refugee Camp

Israel has carried out the demolitions of attackers’ homes well before the entry of this current government and says the tactic deters future attackers. The Palestinians and rights groups view it as “collective punishment.”

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*