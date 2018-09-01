Palestinian Anger as US Ends Funding for UN Agency

Palestinians reacted angrily on Saturday to a US decision to end all funding for the UN agency that assists three million needy refugees, seeing it as a new policy shift aimed at undermining their cause.

Washington, which until last year was by far the biggest contributor to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA), announced on Friday that it would no longer make any contributions to the “irredeemably flawed operation”.

To Palestinians, the right of return for the hundreds of thousands who fled or were expelled during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel’s creation is a central plank of their cause.

Its calling into question by Trump follows his December recognition of the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the axing of more than $200 million in bilateral aid for Gaza and the West Bank.

RT Mondoweiss "After taking Jerusalem off the table, realDonaldTrump wants to do the same with Palestinian refugees by denying their right to return. The fiat is not only dangerous & reckless, jjz1600 writes, it's cruel, insensitive, and violates int… https://t.co/qmwfR1wNT3" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) September 1, 2018

The new policy on Jerusalem overturned decades of precedent and prompted the Palestinian leadership to break off relations with the White House.

Senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashwrawi described the latest US move as “cruel and irresponsible”.

Ramzy Baroud (Al Jazeera): Israelis tried to destroy and erase my Palestinian village, Beit Daras, but they did not and will not succeed. https://t.co/5Vv55usWgS — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) August 26, 2018

She said:

“The Palestinian refugees are already the victims who have lost their homes, livelihoods and security as a result of the creation of the state of Israel. Once again, they are being victimized by the US administration in support of Israel’s decades-long military occupation and impunity.”

UNRWA was already facing a financial crisis after Trump announced a $300 million funding freeze in January but now faces the threat of major closures to its network of schools and health centers.

In the impoverished Gaza Strip, where most children learn in UNRWA schools, the US decision has raised fears for their future education.

"Cruel" is how Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi has described the US decision to cut funding to UNRWAhttps://t.co/zZCMlIgUwN — SBS News (@SBSNews) September 1, 2018

A Gaza resident, Hisham Saqallah, 55, said the US move was “political blackmail” that would merely increase unrest.

He commented:

“If they stop aid to schools, this means destroying the futures of a large number of students and throwing them into the street. I do not think that it can eliminate our Palestinian cause. It is a just cause. If the aid is stopped, the Palestinian struggle will continue.”

Israeli-US plan to end UNRWA, the UN Agency that cares for Palestine Refugees Ctd.

-2014 Israel bombs SEVEN UN Schools UN Gaza, kills scores of school children

-2018 Trump cuts all US Aid to UNRWA, vows to close UNRWA, end Refugee Status & RIGHT OF RETURN

https://t.co/UDYvR7gbI5 — Hasan A Hammami (@hahammami) September 1, 2018

UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunness called the US decision “highly regrettable,” saying the organization would “try to make up the $217 million shortfall”.

He told AFP:

“If not, some of the most marginalized and vulnerable people on the planet may well suffer. People are going to become more desperate and marginalized.”

He also warned of “dramatic, widespread, profound and unpredictable” consequences.

Thread UNRWA responds to Trump’s decision to terminate all funding to UNRWA via spox @ChrisGunness https://t.co/DJphhKu5QP — Debra Shushan🔸דבורה שושן🔸دبرا شوشان (@ShushanAPN) September 1, 2018

Jordan, which is one of just two Arab countries to have signed a peace treaty with Israel, already announced plans to organize an emergency fundraising conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next month.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the US would “intensify dialogue with the United Nations, host governments and international stakeholders about new models and new approaches” for assisting needy Palestinians.

My comments to @AFP on elimination of US UNRWA funding: US actions are misguided, dangerous, and won't work. Neither Lebanon or Jordan can be expected to play along. Palestinian refugees will remain, and will keep demanding their right of return. https://t.co/EcrNSZV0V0 — Hugh Lovatt (@h_lovatt) September 1, 2018

But Hugh Lovatt, Israel-Palestine analyst at the European Council for Foreign Relations, said Washington would find scant support for its push for an alternative aid conduit.

He said it was an attempt to “unilaterally take the Palestinian right of return off the table”.

But even if the US succeeds in eliminating UNRWA and changing the definition of the world’s 5.3 million registered Palestinian refugees, “Palestinian refugees will remain, and will keep demanding their right of return.”

(Al-Araby Al Jadeed, PC, Social Media)