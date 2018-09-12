Palestinian Boats Attempt to Break Gaza Siege, Israeli Navy Opens Fire (VIDEO)

Israeli naval forces opened fire at dozens of Palestinian boats protesting at the northern besieged Gaza Strip seaport, on Monday, in an attempt to break the 12-year-long Israeli blockade.

Protesters sailed 55 boats off the coast of the Gaza Strip; the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said that 49 Palestinians were injured, 10 of whom were hospitalized.

Far right Israeli regime opens fire on Palestinian boats attempting Gaza siege break https://t.co/XjYQORsdVb #Israel #Palestine pic.twitter.com/nM25gLZlC0 — David Icke (@davidicke) September 11, 2018

Boats were then forced to head back to shore.

A Ma’an reporter said that protesters at the beach set fire to tires near the northern security fence border with Israel.

Israeli forces also fired tear-gas bombs at protesters.

As part of Israel’s blockade of the coastal enclave since 2007, the Israeli army, citing security concerns, requires Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip to work within a limited “designated fishing zone,” the exact limits of which are decided by the Israeli authorities and have historically fluctuated.

Gaza boats being attacked by israel. pic.twitter.com/8ivv5Bee28 — Muhammad Smiry | Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) September 11, 2018

Many attempts have been made throughout the years to draw the public’s attention to and break the on-going siege of the Gaza Strip whether via ships attempting to sail into Gaza or ships attempting to sail from Gaza.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)