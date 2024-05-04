GAZA LIVE BLOG: WFP: Famine Arrived | WHO: Rafah ‘Bloodbath’ | EU: Protect ICC | Hezbollah: We Struck Israeli Soldiers – Day 211

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The World Food Program has announced that famine has arrived in southern Gaza, while the World Health Organization warned against a possible ‘bloodbath’ in Rafah. On the resistance front, Hezbollah continued to strike gatherings of Israeli soldiers while Palestinian Resistance in Gaza continued to shell the Netzarim axis, separating northern from central Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli massacres throughout the Strip continued for the 211th day. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,654 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,908 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, May 4, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli raid targeted agricultural land in the town of Al-Shouka, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid took place on the outskirts of the town of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon after relatively quiet hours this morning, without continuous or intense bombardment from both sides.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two children were killed in an Israeli drone bombing the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, in the central Strip.

Saturday, May 4, 1:15 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media confirmed that a number of wounded soldiers were evacuated using 5 helicopters from the Gaza Strip to various hospitals, without adding information about how the soldiers were injured.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a car in the town of Bint Jbeil, south of Lebanon, with no reports yet of injuries.

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian doctor Ghassan Abu Sitta said that the Charles de Gaulle Airport authorities prevented him from entering France, where he was supposed to speak in the Senate, under the pretext that Germany imposed a full-year ban on him from entering Europe.

I am at Charles De Gaule airport. O was supposed to speak in tge French parliament. They are preventing me from entering France. They say the Germans put a 1 year ban on my entry to Europe — Ghassan Abu Sitta (@GhassanAbuSitt1) May 4, 2024

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israel will not agree to end the war, and the army will enter Rafah whether the truce takes place or not.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,654 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,908 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, May 4, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

EU: We are committed to protecting the independence of the International Criminal Court and threats are unacceptable.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: Israeli artillery targeted Jabal Balat opposite the town of Ramia in southern Lebanon with a number of shells, and also bombed the outskirts of the towns of Naqoura and Alma Shaab.

NYT: Counter-protesters violently attack pro-Palestine supporters at UCLA.

Saturday, May 4, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted Israeli army soldiers at dawn today as they were moving inside the Bayad Blida site with artillery shells, with no reports yet of Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon.

Saturday, May 4, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

WHO: The possible Israeli attack on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip may lead to a “bloodbath” and weaken the already damaged health system in the war-ravaged Strip.

Israel is intensely bombing 1.7 million Palestinians in Rafah. They are now being bombed with nowhere else to go. This is not war, this is genocide. pic.twitter.com/VHjffAXk5d — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) May 4, 2024

WFP: Famine is heading towards the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: There were casualties in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Al-Faraheen area, east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, after targeting the Al-Geneina neighborhood in the city of Rafah.

UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO PRESIDENT: The anti-war protest “cannot continue,” even though the university considers itself “a model of freedom of expression.”

Saturday, May 4, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

SANDERS to US students: You are on the right side of history.

HAMAS: Our delegation will head today to Cairo, to complete indirect discussions with Israel regarding a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA: Israel continues to target women in the Gaza Strip, and this is a “war on women.”

The war in #Gaza continues to be a war on women. Over 10,000 women have been killed & 19,000 injured 37 children lose their mother every single day. Conditions are appalling; +155,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women faced with severely limited access to water & sanitary items. pic.twitter.com/FbODTucXTe — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 3, 2024

Saturday, May 4, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS (to Biden): There is evidence that Israel is violating American law.

Saturday, May 4, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

BLINKEN (to AFP): We are waiting for Hamas to agree to a ceasefire and the release of the hostages. The only obstacle between the people of Gaza and the ceasefire is Hamas.

Saturday, May 4, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

NBC: The University of Vermont cancels a speech by the American delegate to the United Nations in response to the demands of the protesting students” against the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Algeria calls for a closed consultation session of the Security Council on Tuesday to discuss mass graves in Gaza.

Saturday, May 4, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli vehicles were firing in the southern area of ​​the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: an Israeli artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of the Gaza Valley, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation snipers fired bullets at Palestinian citizens in the town of Deir Al-Ghusoun, north of Tulkarm.

Saeed Al-Ar, founder of the “Salala Animal Welfare” Association, feeds dogs in the backyard of his house in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Despite the food and water crisis due to the Israeli siege on the Gaza, Palestinians remain committed to caring for stray animals. pic.twitter.com/oNYBnmth2b — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 3, 2024

Saturday, May 4, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

TOP HBAMAS OFFICIAL (to Al-Jazeera): Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi told Al Jazeera that the occupation is trying to prevent the West Bank from playing a role in alleviating the genocide in Gaza.

Saturday, May 4, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Gaza Civil Defense announced the recovery of the bodies of seven martyrs from various areas in the city of Khan Yunis.

