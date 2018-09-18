Palestinian Dies after Brutal Assault by Israeli Forces

Palestinian Mohammed al-Rimawi, 24, died early on Tuesday morning after he was arrested in the occupied West Bank during a raid by Israeli soldiers, with his family accusing the soldiers of beating him.

Rimawi’s brother told the AFP news agency that the army had raided the house in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He told AFP:

“They entered Mohammed’s room while he was sleeping and they beat him violently and we heard screaming.”

He added:

“After a while, he went silent and a soldier carried him out on his back.”

A short time after the arrest, the Israeli army informed the Palestinian security coordination office of his death, who relayed the news to the Rimawi family.

The Israeli military confirmed Rimawi’s death in custody but said he had not resisted arrest.

The Palestinian prisoners’ rights group Addameer said in a statement that it held Israel responsible for the death in custody and called on the UN to investigate.

The group said:

“This case represents a continuation of the occupation’s policy of utilizing excessive force in the arrest of Palestinians. Additionally, this excessive force, in the case of killing, amounts to the unlawful killing of a civilian population … Mohammad’s death is a direct result of such excessive use of force against civilians, in contravention to international human rights and humanitarian law.”

In a statement, the Rimawi family called for international witnesses to attend the post-mortem if the Israeli authorities were to carry one out.

