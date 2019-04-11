Palestinian Doctors Remove Bullet from Heart of Gaza Child

A team of Palestinian surgeons at Al-Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem led by professor Nizar Hajja took out a bullet from the heart of Gazan child, Al-Watan Voice reported yesterday.

Eight-year-old Ibrahim was shot while playing with his friends in the courtyard outside his house in the north of the Gaza Strip two weeks ago.

*Alhamdulillah,* a team from the Department of Pediatric Cardiology at the Islamic Charitable Makassed Hospital, led by… Posted by Anne Wright on Thursday, April 11, 2019

Due to the lack of medical equipment in Gaza, Ibrahim was transferred to Al-Makassed where he had a six-hour laparoscopy which allowed doctors to remove the bullet.

Prof. Hajja said:

“The bullet was in a sensitive place near the heart and the operation was very dangerous because we did not want to waste the fluid around the heart.”

Palestinian doctors take bullet from heart of Gaza child | RTNews24 Read more https://t.co/jB14SkweXj pic.twitter.com/SayAntYnia — RTNews24 (@rtnews24en) April 11, 2019

He added:

“At the end, we took the bullet off successfully.”

