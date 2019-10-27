Palestinian Farmers Denied Access to Their Land

Israeli forces today prevented Palestinian farmers from accessing their own groves located on the other side of the Israeli segregation barrier near the West Bank town of Salfit, local sources said.

Illegal Israeli Colonists Attack Palestinian Family, Solidarity Activists, Picking Olive Trees Near Salfit https://t.co/5OOKdTMb9o — Staat van Beleg (@StaatVanBeleg) October 27, 2019

Ibrahim Hamad, director of the Salfit Directorate of Agriculture, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers manning one of the barrier’s gate denied access of the farmers to their own lands for the annual olive harvest, although the farmers had proper Israeli permits allowing them to cross through the gate.

⭕ *Israeli forces today prevented Palestinian farmers from harvesting their olive trees in the village of Kufr Qaddoum, to the east of the occupied northern West Bank city of Qalqilya.* 😡😡 More details … 👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/cHHNajQDv9 — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) October 8, 2019

The Israeli army also denied access of farmers to their lands behind the segregation barrier near the village of Mas’ha, west of Salfit.

Thousands of Palestinian families anxiously wait for the olive harvest season every year, which is often the main source of income for most families.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)