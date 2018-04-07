Palestinian and International Journalists Protest against Israeli Violations

Palestinian journalist, Yasser Murtaja was shot dead by Israeli forces while covering the Great March of Return. (Photo: via Facebook)

Dozens of journalists gathered at Manara Square in Ramallah to condemn the killing of Palestinian cameraman and photographer Yasser Murtaja.

The journalists, along with the governor or Ramallah Laila Ghannam, carried signs condemning the Israeli crime and demanding that Israeli violations of human rights to be taken to International courts.

Murtaja, who was shot in the abdomen, was one of 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces on the second Friday of the Great March of Return.

Mourners and fellow journalists carried Murtaja’s body during his funeral in Gaza City before he was buried alongside the other victims. His killing pushed the death toll of Israeli violence to 31. 

