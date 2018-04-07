Palestinian and International Journalists Protest against Israeli Violations

Dozens of journalists gathered at Manara Square in Ramallah to condemn the killing of Palestinian cameraman and photographer Yasser Murtaja.
Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said Israeli forces shot and injured 6 other journalists covering today's protests in Gaza, despite clothes IDing themselves as journalists https://t.co/pIXOf0HnC0
— Alex Kane (@alexbkane) April 6, 2018
The journalists, along with the governor or Ramallah Laila Ghannam, carried signs condemning the Israeli crime and demanding that Israeli violations of human rights to be taken to International courts.
Israeli snipers shoot 6 Palestinian journalists, killing one–and making international headlines https://t.co/K35QwtgQry pic.twitter.com/Jc9Adj3uK1
— Joe Catron (@jncatron) April 7, 2018
Murtaja, who was shot in the abdomen, was one of 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces on the second Friday of the Great March of Return.
Mourners and journalists carry the body of Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja, during his funeral in Gaza City on April 7, 2018. Among those killed at Friday's protest was Yasser Murtaja, a photographer with the Gaza-based Ain Media agency, who died from his wounds after being shot, the local health ministry said. Murtaja's company confirmed his death, with witnesses saying he was close to the front of the protests in Southern Gaza when he was hit. [Photo by @mohammed_zaanoun] . . . . . #palestine #palestinian #gaza #gazastrip #journalism #journalist #funeral #middleeast #israel #greatreturnmarch #مسيرة_العودة_الكبرى #غزة #فلسطين
Mourners and fellow journalists carried Murtaja’s body during his funeral in Gaza City before he was buried alongside the other victims. His killing pushed the death toll of Israeli violence to 31.
(Wafa, PC, Social Media)
