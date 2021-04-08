Palestinian Prisoner Agrees to End 47-Days Hunger Strike after Reaching Deal for Release

Palestinian prisoner Imad Batran. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian administrative detainee in Israel, Imad Batran, 47, from Hebron (Al-Khalil), suspended his hunger strike, which lasted for 47 days, after an agreement to set a ceiling for his administrative detention, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

According to the agreement, reached on Wednesday, Batran’s administrative detention will end in July of this year.

Batran, who was arrested on January 27, 2020, for his political activity, launched his hunger strike on February 20, demanding an end to his prolonged administrative detention without charge or trial and based on secret evidence not available for anyone except the military judges and prosecutor.

This is Batran’s third strike since 2013 against his administrative detention.

Batran is married and is the father of five children. He had faced repeated arrests since the beginning of the 1990s and spent a total of nearly 10 years in the occupation prisons.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

