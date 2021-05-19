PHOTOS: Killed Palestinian Journalist Yousef Abu Hussein, Buried in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza radio journalist Yousef Abu Hussein was killed in an Israeli airstrike this morning in the neighborhood of Sheikh Radwan.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent and photojournalist in Gaza, Mahmoud Ajjour, was present at the funeral procession where Abu Hussein was laid to rest.

(The Palestine Chronicle)