PHOTOS: Killed Palestinian Journalist Yousef Abu Hussein, Buried in Gaza

May 19, 2021 Articles, Features, Images
The funeral procession of Gaza radio journalist Yousef Abu Hussein. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Editor’s note: The Palestine Chronicle is making the photos below available for republication at no cost, on the condition that the photographer and the source are credited. (Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Gaza radio journalist Yousef Abu Hussein was killed in an Israeli airstrike this morning in the neighborhood of Sheikh Radwan.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent and photojournalist in Gaza, Mahmoud Ajjour, was present at the funeral procession where Abu Hussein was laid to rest.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

