Palestinian Legislative Council Votes to End Abbas’ Mandate

The Palestinian Legislative Council today overwhelmingly voted to end Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ mandate saying he has lost his constitutional, legal and national capacity.

During a session held in its Gaza city headquarters, the body approved a report by its Political Committee which recommended Abbas be disqualified.

🔴 The Palestinian Legislative Council today overwhelmingly voted to end Palestinian Authority President Abbas’ mandate saying he has lost his constitutional, legal and national capacity. During a session held in its Gaza city headquarters, the body approved a report pic.twitter.com/WSgmMoWuOO — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) January 9, 2019

In a speech, First Deputy Speaker Ahmed Bahar said Abbas had lost his legal, constitutional, moral and humanitarian capacity to continue in his post.

Bahar said:

“The free political concessions offered by Abbas to the occupation, his war on the resistance, boasting about security cooperation and describing our people as terrorists … all this makes Abbas lack the political capacity to be president of the Palestinian people.”

He stressed that Abbas continued in his actions against the Palestinian people in preparation for the implementation of the American plan to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

"Critics and legal experts are denouncing Abbas’s move as a power grab, saying the president is attempting to consolidate power over all the PA’s organs and stamp out any opposition…Not only that, the PLC’s dissolution may in fact be illegal." https://t.co/gBevzjDELL — Ben White (@benabyad) January 9, 2019

He called on human rights organizations, the Arab League, the Arab and Islamic countries, and the international community to unite and stop Abbas usurping power.

On Monday, Abbas called on PA officers to be withdrawn from the Rafah crossing. Consequently, the Egyptian authorities announced the closure of the crossing for those traveling out of Gaza. They said that they would keep it open only for Gaza residents stranded abroad.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)