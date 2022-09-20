PA Arrests Resistance Fighter, Trigger Protests in Nablus (VIDEO)

The Palestinian Authority (PA) arrested former Palestinian prisoner Musab Shtayyeh, who has been pursued by the Israeli occupation forces for a long time, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Palestinian sources indicated that the PA’s Preventive Security Service in Nablus arrested Shtayyeh with two other people.

The arrest triggered angry protests in Nablus. Young men blocked a number of streets with rubber tires, and gunmen fired in the air in an expression of protest.

Ongoing confrontations between #Palestinian youth and Palestinian Authority' 'security forces', following the arrest of Palestinian resistance fighter Mousa Shtayyeh in #Nablus. pic.twitter.com/2JPG3DcwR1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 20, 2022

Shtayyeh has been arrested three times in the past and has spent four years in the occupation’s prisons.

The occupation forces listed him among those they wanted since June 2021 and raided his family home in the town of Salem, east of Nablus, several times to arrest him.

Shtayyeh also survived several assassination attempts.

Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip and in the occupied West Bank condemned the arrest.

Demanding Shtayyeh’s immediate release, Hamas said that the arrests are a new stain on the PA’s hands and its record of ‘security coordination.’

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)