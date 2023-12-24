Our Guards in Gaza Protected Us from Bombing with Their Bodies – Freed Israeli Captive

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“They respected women. To them, women are sacred and they are not allowed to touch them. To them, women are queens.”

An Israeli captive who was released from the Gaza Strip praised the good treatment she received from her guards from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

In an interview with the Israeli channel 12, Chen Almog Goldstein said that “The guards who held us (in Gaza) were protecting us with their bodies from the bombing.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades released a video featuring three Israeli captives, saying they were killed by Israeli army weapons. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/TpwRnK07HK pic.twitter.com/yjpP4M5nTf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 21, 2023

“When we asked them if they were going to kill us, their response was: we will die before you die,” she added.

Goldstein noted that the guards “were very close to us, and we did not stay alone for a moment. Therefore, I was afraid that the (Israeli) army would come at any moment. I was afraid of that.”

In response to a question about how she spent her time during detention, she said, “I was playing with my sons… and my daughter Agam was exercising all the time.”

“I practiced for a fistfight with one of the guards, but before that, he wrapped a towel around his hand,” she recounted.

KAN: Tel Aviv proposed a deal to release the hostages and Hamas refuses to discuss it without a complete ceasefire. The channel stated that the proposed deal stipulates extending the days of the truce and releasing security prisoners. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:… pic.twitter.com/CBx78ZAR7E — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 20, 2023

When the broadcaster asked her why, she responded by saying: “They respected women. To them, women are sacred and they are not allowed to touch them. To them, women are queens.”

The prisoner also spoke about her two young sons, saying, “They were playing and drawing, and our guards even taught them some card games.”

Around 80 Israeli captives, some of whom held dual citizenship, were released during a one-week truce from November 24 to December 1 in a series of prisoner exchange deals between the Palestinian Resistance and the Israeli government, which also saw the release of over 200 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

(PC, AJA)