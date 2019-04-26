Palestinian Prisoner, Farraj, Suspends Month-Long Hunger Strike

Palestinian prisoner, Khaled Farraj, has suspended his open hunger strike after 29 days, on Thursday.

The Prisoners and Former Prisoners’ Affairs Committee said that Farraj, 31, who is a resident from Dheisheh refugee camp in the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem, suspended his 29-day hunger strike after his lawyer reached an agreement with the Israeli prosecution.

The health of a Palestinian PE teacher from Bethlehem, jailed by israel without charge or trial, is declining after 23 days of hunger strike #BDS https://t.co/uu1SRTCQyY — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 18, 2019

The agreement stated that Farraj’s administrative detention would not be renewed, meaning he is to be released by October 23, 2019.

Farraj was detained on January 23, 2018, from the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem; the Israeli authorities immediately issued an administrative detention order against him.

Prisoner Khaled Farraj enters the 29th day of his hunger strike amid deteriorating health https://t.co/GPzQg2cqeZ — Joe Catron 🇻🇪🌹🇵🇸 (@jncatron) April 23, 2019

On March 26, 2019, Farraj declared an open hunger strike, as a form of protest against his administrative detention, however, was forced to suspend it as his health was deteriorating.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,450 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, of whom 497 are in administrative detention, and 48 female prisoners, and 205 minors, 32 of whom under 16 years old.

I met Khaled Farraj several times in Dheisheh camp. He's a beloved member of the community and eagerly helps out kids in the camp with their school work, and organizes sports activities for the youth. He's been detained without charge or trial for more than a year #palestine https://t.co/vpOZi9GbkG — Jaclynn Ashly (@jaclynnashly) April 25, 2019

Rights groups say that Israel’s administrative detention policy has been used as an attempt to disrupt Palestinian political processes, particularly targeting Palestinian activists, journalists, and politicians.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)