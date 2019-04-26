Palestinian Prisoner, Farraj, Suspends Month-Long Hunger Strike

Palestinian prisoners Khaled Farraj. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian prisoner, Khaled Farraj, has suspended his open hunger strike after 29 days, on Thursday.

The Prisoners and Former Prisoners’ Affairs Committee said that Farraj, 31, who is a resident from Dheisheh refugee camp in the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem, suspended his 29-day hunger strike after his lawyer reached an agreement with the Israeli prosecution.

The agreement stated that Farraj’s administrative detention would not be renewed, meaning he is to be released by October 23, 2019.

Farraj was detained on January 23, 2018, from the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem; the Israeli authorities immediately issued an administrative detention order against him.

On March 26, 2019, Farraj declared an open hunger strike, as a form of protest against his administrative detention, however, was forced to suspend it as his health was deteriorating.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,450 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, of whom 497 are in administrative detention, and 48 female prisoners, and 205 minors, 32 of whom under 16 years old.

Rights groups say that Israel’s administrative detention policy has been used as an attempt to disrupt Palestinian political processes, particularly targeting Palestinian activists, journalists, and politicians.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

