Palestinian Prisoner Ghannam Completes 100 Days of Hunger Strike

Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Ghannam completed his 100th day without food Monday, along with five other prisoners, in a protest against the Israeli occupation authorities.

The Prisoner Club, a non-governmental organization focused on prisoners’ issues, said that Ghannam, 42, from the town of Dura – west of Hebron (Al-Khalil) – will face a hearing Wednesday in the Israeli Supreme Court.

The club said Ghannam has been transferred to the Israeli hospital, Kaplan. Israeli occupation authorities continue to deny his family from visiting him and impose torture measures against him.

These measures started from the moment he announced the strike when he was isolated and harassed through jailers and held in forceful and challenging conditions in the cells of Ramleh-Nitzan detention center before being recently transferred to the hospital.

This prisoner, who is a father of two children, was arrested on June 18, 2019, and was then transferred to administrative detention by the Israeli authorities under the so-called “secret file”.

He is currently in a severe health situation, especially as he has previously had cancer, and he needs to be continuously followed up, in addition to being immuno-deficient.

