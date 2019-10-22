Palestinian Prisoner Ghannam Completes 100 Days of Hunger Strike

October 22, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Ghannam. (Photo: File)

Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Ghannam completed his 100th day without food Monday, along with five other prisoners, in a protest against the Israeli occupation authorities.

The Prisoner Club, a non-governmental organization focused on prisoners’ issues, said that Ghannam, 42, from the town of Dura –  west of Hebron (Al-Khalil) –  will face a hearing Wednesday in the Israeli Supreme Court.

The club said Ghannam has been transferred to the Israeli hospital, Kaplan. Israeli occupation authorities continue to deny his family from visiting him and impose torture measures against him.

These measures started from the moment he announced the strike when he was isolated and harassed through jailers and held in forceful and challenging conditions in the cells of Ramleh-Nitzan detention center before being recently transferred to the hospital.

This prisoner, who is a father of two children, was arrested on June 18, 2019, and was then transferred to administrative detention by the Israeli authorities under the so-called “secret file”.

He is currently in a severe health situation, especially as he has previously had cancer, and he needs to be continuously followed up, in addition to being immuno-deficient.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.