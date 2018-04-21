Palestinian Scientist Assassinated in Malaysia, Fingers Directed at Mossad

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian scientist Fadi Albatsh, 35, from the Gaza Strip, was shot dead in the Malaysia capital Kuala Lumpur this morning when he was on his way to perform the Dawn prayer near his house, local Malaysian sources said.

Albatsh was shot at close range by two unidentified motorcyclists. His family has accused the Mossad of standing behind the assassination.

Albatsh won the prestigious Khazanah scholarship in Malaysia and was the first Palestinian student to win the scholarship. He also won the Best Researcher Award offered by Khazanah in 2016, which was attended by the Malaysian Prime Minister Mohd Najib Razak.

The PhD research of Albatsh covered the area of ‘electrical resistance’, where he managed to produce a device that reduces 18% of electrical resistance. He aspired to use his research in the Gaza Strip to solve the electricity outages problem. Albatsh has 18 published papers in electrical engineering and was involved in Malaysian aid groups working in Palestine.

He won the best research award in the Smart Network Conference in Saudi Arabia. He also won an award to present his research results in three minutes at the University of Malaya.

Viva Palestine Malaysia noted in a statement that Albatsh,

“has been very active in various platforms, including VPM, Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) and Palestinian Students Organizations in Malaysia to advance the cause for justice and peace for Palestine.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement and Hamas have condemned the assassination, directing fingers at Mossad as well. Hamas said in a statement that Albatsh was one of its members.

