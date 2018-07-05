Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in Great March of Return

A 16-year-old Palestinian yesterday succumbed to wounds he sustained during the “Great March of Return” protests on May 14 in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that Mahmoud Majed Al-Gharableh died as a result of injuries he sustained after being shot by Israeli live fire during protests.

16yr-old Palestinian boy dies today after Israel shot him 'precisely' in the head last month & left him on life support https://t.co/iv9czTjxaL — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 4, 2018

Since March 30, thousands of Palestinians have come out to peacefully protest against Israel’s 11-year siege of the enclave and demanding their right to return to their ancestral homes.

Israeli occupation forces met the demonstrators with live fire and tear gas which injured more than 15,000 people and killed nearly 140 people.

A 16-Year-Old Palestinian, Mahmud Al Gharabli, died of his wounds, after being shot in the head by Israeli forces in east of Gaza City on May 14, Ashraf Al Qudra, ministry spokesman in the Hamas-ruled territory said. https://t.co/EDJMpk1Mhs — Abrar Khan (@khanabrar643) July 5, 2018

On May 14, the US inaugurated its embassy in occupied Jerusalem angering Palestinians and going against international law and norms.

The move was condemned by the UN, EU and a number of international organizations.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)