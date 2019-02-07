Palestinians Criticize PA Decision to Cut Salaries of Gaza Employees

Several Palestinian bodies, including NGOs, have severely criticized the measure taken by the Palestinian Authority (PA), PLO and Fatah leader to cut the salaries of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Even member’s of Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party criticized cutting the salaries and stressed that this decision must be reviewed.

PA cut salaries of 1,700 families of wounded, martyrs in Gaza https://t.co/ROl3kM6B2J pic.twitter.com/UV5uJimzAe — KhamakarPress (@KhamakarPress) February 6, 2019

According to the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), 5,043 Palestinian employees or families of wounded Palestinians and martyrs have not received their salaries this month, noting that they headed to the banks on Tuesday and found no deposits in their accounts.

The PCHR said that their salaries were cut due to their political views as all of them were loyal to Hamas, Islamic Jihad or dismissed Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) cut salaries for 5000 employess from its staff in the besieged Gaza Strip. This will seriously affect all aspects of life in Gaza.#VoiceOfNations pic.twitter.com/V0oaTQbcly — Voice of Nations (@VoiceofNations3) February 7, 2019

At the beginning of 2017, Abbas slashed the salaries of employees in the Gaza Strip.

This month, 5,043 salaries were completely cut and the others received 75 percent of their salaries.

Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri said slashing salaries is a “crime against humanity” and condemned the “silence” of donor countries.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)