Palestinians Criticize PA Decision to Cut Salaries of Gaza Employees

February 7, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Uncategorized
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: File)

Several Palestinian bodies, including NGOs, have severely criticized the measure taken by the Palestinian Authority (PA), PLO and Fatah leader to cut the salaries of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Even member’s of Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party criticized cutting the salaries and stressed that this decision must be reviewed.

According to the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), 5,043 Palestinian employees or families of wounded Palestinians and martyrs have not received their salaries this month, noting that they headed to the banks on Tuesday and found no deposits in their accounts.

The PCHR said that their salaries were cut due to their political views as all of them were loyal to Hamas, Islamic Jihad or dismissed Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan.

At the beginning of 2017, Abbas slashed the salaries of employees in the Gaza Strip.

This month, 5,043 salaries were completely cut and the others received 75 percent of their salaries.

Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri said slashing salaries is a “crime against humanity” and condemned the “silence” of donor countries.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.