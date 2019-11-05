PLO Official: Israel has ‘Stolen 90% of Jordan Valley’

November 5, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
The Jordan Valley forms a third of the occupied West Bank, with 88 percent of its land classified as Area C -- under full Israeli military control. (Photo: File)

The Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Executive Committee Saeb Erekat said on Monday that Israel’s occupation has stolen 90 percent of the Jordan Valley, Felesteen.ps has reported.

Erekat made his comment during a press conference after a tour organized jointly by the Palestinian Ministry of Information and the PLO’s refugee department in the area.

The veteran PLO official said:

“The biggest danger regarding the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlement is Israel’s attempt to extend its sovereignty over the Valley under security pretexts that are aimed at tightening restrictions on the Palestinians”.

He pointed out that the occupation state has taken an estimated $450m worth of property stolen from local Palestinian residents.

Erekat accused Israel of reinforcing its illegal settlements in the Jordan Valley and stealing Palestinian-owned water sources in partnership with international companies. He also called for the UN Human Rights Council to produce a database related to Israeli control of the Jordan Valley “regardless of the amount of US pressure not to do so.”

The Jordan Valley covers an area of about 1.6 million dunams (1,600 km2) and constitutes around 30 percent of the total occupied West Bank. According to a previous government report, the Valley includes about 280,000 dunams of arable land, 50,000 of which are still used by Palestinians and 27,000 by illegal Jewish settlers.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.