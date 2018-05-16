Pope Expresses Deep Sorrow over Gaza Massacre

Pope Francis. (Photo: MEMO)

The Pope expressed his deep sorrow over the “deaths and injuries” caused by the Israeli occupation army on the border of the Gaza Strip, stressing his solidarity with them.

The Pope said:

“I am very concerned about the escalating violence in the Middle East and in the Holy Land, which causes further deviation from the path of peace, dialogue, and negotiation.”

He added:

“I feel very sad for the deaths and injuries and stand by those who suffer and I’m praying for them. I repeat once again that violence will never lead to peace.”

The Pope called on all concerned parties and the international community to renew their commitments in order to achieve dialogue, peace, and justice in the Middle East.

