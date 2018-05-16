Pope Expresses Deep Sorrow over Gaza Massacre

The Pope expressed his deep sorrow over the “deaths and injuries” caused by the Israeli occupation army on the border of the Gaza Strip, stressing his solidarity with them.

"War begets war, violence begets violence": Pope Francis warns bloodshed in Gaza hurts peace. https://t.co/szWWdbeqvR pic.twitter.com/RnqiyS7r7e — ABC News (@ABC) May 16, 2018

The Pope said:

“I am very concerned about the escalating violence in the Middle East and in the Holy Land, which causes further deviation from the path of peace, dialogue, and negotiation.”

The Pope condemns latest bloodshed in Gaza and warns that 'war begets war' as he calls for peace https://t.co/aawHnmXPoD — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 16, 2018

He added:

“I feel very sad for the deaths and injuries and stand by those who suffer and I’m praying for them. I repeat once again that violence will never lead to peace.”

Benjamin Netanyahu's celebration of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem ignored the bloodshed that was taking place simultaneously in Gaza: https://t.co/CcY4LOwNGf pic.twitter.com/lYUvIknnkm — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) May 15, 2018

The Pope called on all concerned parties and the international community to renew their commitments in order to achieve dialogue, peace, and justice in the Middle East.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)