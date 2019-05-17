PPCS: Israel Arrested 100 Palestinians in First Ten Days of Ramadan

A Palestinian human rights organization said it has documented the arrest of 100 Palestinians; including 18 children and four women, by Israeli occupation forces during the first ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Center for Studies (PPCS) said in a statement yesterday that the Israeli army forces stormed Palestinian areas in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, raiding Palestinian homes and arresting dozens of civilians.

More than 50,000 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank have been arrested by the Zionists since 1967, according to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs. https://t.co/16Jbo0wp2X — Expose Israel (@exposeisrahel) May 17, 2019

The center explained that the detainees included 18 minors, the youngest of whom was nine-year-old Mousa Ramadan. He was arrested at a military checkpoint on Hebron Street.

The detainees also included twin brothers Mohammed and Ahmed Abu Adi (13 years old) who were arrested after occupation forces stormed their home in the village of Kafr Ni’ma, west of Ramallah.

#MCW – 51% of Palestinian children detained by the Israeli military in the West Bank continue to be arrested in the middle of the night in terrifying military raids on their homes – https://t.co/jOMTePICj2 — Military Court Watch (@MCourtWatch) May 17, 2019

Five Palestinians from the besieged Gaza Strip were also held during Ramadan, the organization added, including three fishermen who were arrested while doing their job.

Three prisoners from Hebron are continuing their open hunger strike to protest against the extension of their administrative detention without legal justification.

Israeli army arrested two Palestinian photographers this mounting: Ahmad al-Bazz (Activestills) & Abed Hashlamoun (EPA) while they were documenting an action of American Jews, Israeli & Palestinian activists in South Hebron, West Bank. (PIc taken by Al-Baz before his arrest) pic.twitter.com/PObpRRcxin — Activestills (@activestills) May 3, 2019

The center also documented the detention of seven journalists and human rights activists for more than six hours before releasing them. They were covering the deportation of Palestinian farmers from their land in the eastern Jordan Valley.

Israel detains approximately 5,700 Palestinians, including 700 sick prisoners, 48 women, 230 children under the age of 18, and about 500 administrative detainees who are detained without charge or trial.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)