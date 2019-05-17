PPCS: Israel Arrested 100 Palestinians in First Ten Days of Ramadan

Israeli occupation forces arrest young Palestinian men. (Photo: via AJE)

A Palestinian human rights organization said it has documented the arrest of 100 Palestinians; including 18 children and four women, by Israeli occupation forces during the first ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Center for Studies (PPCS) said in a statement yesterday that the Israeli army forces stormed Palestinian areas in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, raiding Palestinian homes and arresting dozens of civilians.

The center explained that the detainees included 18 minors, the youngest of whom was nine-year-old Mousa Ramadan. He was arrested at a military checkpoint on Hebron Street.

The detainees also included twin brothers Mohammed and Ahmed Abu Adi (13 years old) who were arrested after occupation forces stormed their home in the village of Kafr Ni’ma, west of Ramallah.

Five Palestinians from the besieged Gaza Strip were also held during Ramadan, the organization added, including three fishermen who were arrested while doing their job.

Three prisoners from Hebron are continuing their open hunger strike to protest against the extension of their administrative detention without legal justification.

The center also documented the detention of seven journalists and human rights activists for more than six hours before releasing them. They were covering the deportation of Palestinian farmers from their land in the eastern Jordan Valley.

Israel detains approximately 5,700 Palestinians, including 700 sick prisoners, 48 women, 230 children under the age of 18, and about 500 administrative detainees who are detained without charge or trial.

