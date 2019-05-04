Pregnant Mother, Daughter Die in Israeli Bombing of Gaza

A 14-months-old toddler identified as Saba Mahmoud Abu ‘Arar was killed and her pregnant mother, Falastin, succumbed to her wounds shortly after Israeli warplanes shelled their home to the east of Gaza City, medical sources said.

Abu ‘Arar’s sister was also moderately injured in the shelling.

Three killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, including 14-month-old child and her pregnant mother #IsraeliCrimes #ICC4Israelhttps://t.co/V8XCp4HSzY — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) May 4, 2019

This brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since yesterday to seven and the injured to at least 69, including three minors.

Earlier today, two minors sustained various injuries and fractures during Israeli shelling of Beit Lahiya town, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un Days before Ramadan begins, Israel bombs Gaza and kills a 1 year old baby girl. Reports state that her pregnant mother has also been killed. Keep Palestine in your prayers daily this Ramadan.#GazaUnderAttack #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/IfGmrIHeHh — Friends of Al Aqsa (@FriendsofAlAqsa) May 4, 2019

Tensions have been on the rise in Gaza after Israel killed four Palestinians yesterday during the weekly border protests.

Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza responded by firing dozens of homemade rockets, estimated at 200, at southern Israeli towns.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)