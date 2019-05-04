Pregnant Mother, Daughter Die in Israeli Bombing of Gaza

May 4, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

A 14-months-old toddler identified as Saba Mahmoud Abu ‘Arar was killed and her pregnant mother, Falastin, succumbed to her wounds shortly after Israeli warplanes shelled their home to the east of Gaza City, medical sources said.

Abu ‘Arar’s sister was also moderately injured in the shelling.

This brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since yesterday to seven and the injured to at least 69, including three minors.

Earlier today, two minors sustained various injuries and fractures during Israeli shelling of Beit Lahiya town, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Tensions have been on the rise in Gaza after Israel killed four Palestinians yesterday during the weekly border protests.

Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza responded by firing dozens of homemade rockets, estimated at 200, at southern Israeli towns.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

