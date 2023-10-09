BREAKING: US Officials Claim Israel Will Launch Ground Operation in Gaza in 48 Hours

The Washington Post has claimed that Israel will launch a ground operation inside Gaza in the matter of two days,

The Post was citing information by sources within the US Biden Administration.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz that that,

“a spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in the U.S. did not respond to this claim, citing that the embassy does not deal with military issues.”

It also reported that,

“Israel requested to renew its stock of interceptor missiles for the Iron Dome, as well as additional ammunition. It also requested intelligence assistance regarding possible actions by Hezbollah and other militias in Lebanon.”

It is unclear what would the objectives of such an incursion in Gaza would achieve, but it is possible that Israel wants to balance out the gains made by the Palestinian Resistance.

Palestinian analysts in Gaza say that the Resistance has anticipated all scenarios when it launched a surprise attack inside Israel on Saturday, and that an Israeli incursion would be too costly for Israel.

Haaretz also reported that the “Biden administration is expected to seek congressional approval to send further aid to Israel, and to expand its military aid to Ukraine.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)