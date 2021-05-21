WATCH: Palestinians Celebrate as Gaza Ceasefire Goes into Effect

Gazans take to the streets across the besieged enclave to celebrate the ceasefire. (Photo: Supplied by source)

Thousands of Palestinians Friday overnight erupted into whistles and cheers in the occupied territories as the ceasefire that ended the heaviest Israeli onslaught on Gaza since 2014 came into effect.

Gazans took to the streets across the besieged enclave to celebrate the Egyptian-mediated ceasefire that came into effect at 2:00 AM on Friday morning, waving Palestine flags and flashing the V sign for victory.

People gathered on the streets and beside the rubbles of the buildings flattened by Israeli bombardment across the strip as celebratory gunfire could be heard.

Palestinians also took to the streets in several West Bank cities, including Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Hebron (Al-Khalil), cheering ‘God is Great’ as fireworks lit up the sky to mark the end of the 11-day Israeli onslaught on the war-torn enclave.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, and wounded over 1,700 others as it brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished strip.

