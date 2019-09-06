Public Prosecution: Investigations into the Case of Israa Ghrayeb Are Ongoing (VIDEO)

September 6, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israa Ghrayeb, 21, died after allegedly being beaten and tortured by her brother. (Photo: via Social Media)

The investigations into the death of Israa Ghrayeb of Beit Sahour, a town adjacent to Bethlehem, are continuing as a team from the Bethlehem Prosecution, the Family Protection from Violence Prosecution and the Cybercrime Prosecution are looking into the case, the Palestinian Public Prosecution office said today.

It said in a statement that there has been significant progress made in the investigation after dozens of witnesses were heard and their testimonies recorded, particularly from those close to the deceased.

Three people are currently held in relation to the case in an effort to find out the truth of what happened during the past months with Ghrayeb and the subsequent injuries she suffered until the announcement of her death, said the statement, noting that the final forensic report has not yet been issued and work is underway to issue it in association with specialists.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.