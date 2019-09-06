Public Prosecution: Investigations into the Case of Israa Ghrayeb Are Ongoing (VIDEO)

The investigations into the death of Israa Ghrayeb of Beit Sahour, a town adjacent to Bethlehem, are continuing as a team from the Bethlehem Prosecution, the Family Protection from Violence Prosecution and the Cybercrime Prosecution are looking into the case, the Palestinian Public Prosecution office said today.

Hundreds of Palestinian women held a demonstration in the West Bank to demand an investigation into the death of a woman, 21, who many suspect was the victim of a so-called honor killing. Israa Ghrayeb, a makeup artist, died last month after being hospitalized with severe…. — Jhawn Paul (@PinkSheepNews) September 3, 2019

It said in a statement that there has been significant progress made in the investigation after dozens of witnesses were heard and their testimonies recorded, particularly from those close to the deceased.

Hundreds of #Palestinian 🇵🇸 women held a demonstration in the occupied West Bank on Monday to demand an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Israa Ghrayeb who many suspect was the victim of a so-called "honor" killinghttps://t.co/rtjd3wnEizhttps://t.co/6pX531SRN8 pic.twitter.com/jpKMWmmjLr — Saad (@SaadAbedine) September 2, 2019

Three people are currently held in relation to the case in an effort to find out the truth of what happened during the past months with Ghrayeb and the subsequent injuries she suffered until the announcement of her death, said the statement, noting that the final forensic report has not yet been issued and work is underway to issue it in association with specialists.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)