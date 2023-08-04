He had recently graduated with honors, but Mahmoud Abu Sa’an, 18 is now dead as a result of what Palestinian eyewitnesses describe as point-black execution by the Israeli army.

An eighteen-year-old Palestinian was shot at point-blank range and killed Friday at dawn during an Israeli military incursion into Nur Shams camp to the east of Tukaram, in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army stormed the camp amid the heavy firing of live ammunition, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades at the camp’s residents, leading to violent confrontations, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA reported.

The young Palestinian, identified as Mahmoud Abu Sa’an, was shot in the head at point-blank range, eyewitnesses told WAFA.

Sa’an “was transferred to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after,” the agency reported.

Sa’an had recently graduated with honors from high school and was reportedly ready to start his university studies in a few months.

Local mosques held special prayers for the young graduate and a large number of Palestinians descended into his family home in the camp to show support.

For its part, Aljazeera Arabic correspondent reported that Israel has repeatedly referenced the Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps as their new targets following the July 3 invasion of the Jenin refugee camp.

Palestinian groups in the camp also issued statements stating they had confronted Israeli invading forces as they advanced into the area from several directions.

Millions of Palestinian refugees live in refugee camps throughout the Occupied Territories and throughout the region.

These camps have historically been a major source of resistance, including armed resistance, to the Israeli occupation.

Israel has increased its violence against Palestinians in recent months, oftentimes as a result of coordinating between the Israeli occupation army and Jewish settlers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)