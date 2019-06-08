Rashida Tlaib Tears up while Reading Death Threat at White Supremacy Hearing (VIDEO)

June 8, 2019 News, Slider, Videos
Rep. Rashida Tlaib describes personal threats at hearing on white supremacy . (Photo: via Twitter)

The US “war on terror” was labeled racist and discriminatory for its failure to address the growing threat of white supremacy during a hearing in which Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib broke down in tears.

The hearing, which took place earlier this week, saw Tlaib giving testimony at a House Oversight Committee hearing on white supremacy and domestic terrorism.

Her testimony took an emotional turn when the Michigan representative began to convey details of the kinds of threat and abuse she has received since taking office.

Questioning Michael McGarrity, assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, about the Justice Department’s handling of domestic terrorism, Tlaib, who is the first Palestinian Muslim to be elected to Congress, began to read out one of the death threats she had received.

“Attention, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and ragheads Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar,” said the author of the email.

“I was totally excited and pleased when I heard about 49 Muslims were killed and many more were wounded in New Zealand. This is a great start. Let’s hope and pray that it continues here in the good old USA. The only good Muslim is a dead one.”

Details of the threatening email were shared in the exchange between Tlaib and McGarrity, which focused on whether America’s domestic terrorism statute sufficiently addressed the growing threat of white supremacy. 

An emotional Tlaib informed the Committee that the specific threat directed at her and her two Democrat colleagues was copied into the Department of Justice, President Donald Trump and the Department of Homeland Security, among others in the federal government and she was puzzled over why they were not being taken seriously.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.