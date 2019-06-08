Rashida Tlaib Tears up while Reading Death Threat at White Supremacy Hearing (VIDEO)

The US “war on terror” was labeled racist and discriminatory for its failure to address the growing threat of white supremacy during a hearing in which Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib broke down in tears.

The hearing, which took place earlier this week, saw Tlaib giving testimony at a House Oversight Committee hearing on white supremacy and domestic terrorism.

"How is that not enough to fall under domestic terrorism if they're targeting solely based on my faith and others in saying that a good Muslim is a dead one?" https://t.co/widocc8Y4d — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) June 7, 2019

Her testimony took an emotional turn when the Michigan representative began to convey details of the kinds of threat and abuse she has received since taking office.

Questioning Michael McGarrity, assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, about the Justice Department’s handling of domestic terrorism, Tlaib, who is the first Palestinian Muslim to be elected to Congress, began to read out one of the death threats she had received.

Rep. @RashidaTlaib broke into tears while reading an Islamophobic death threat against her at this hearing on white supremacy pic.twitter.com/bS84bGjynY — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 7, 2019

“Attention, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and ragheads Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar,” said the author of the email.

“I was totally excited and pleased when I heard about 49 Muslims were killed and many more were wounded in New Zealand. This is a great start. Let’s hope and pray that it continues here in the good old USA. The only good Muslim is a dead one.”

The system we have to keep our country & citizens safe is broken. The threats of violence directly targeting Members of Congress, solely based on their faith, isn’t given the same weight as domestic terrorism. The growing crisis of white supremacy endangers us all. https://t.co/VT4l8tJ4RO — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 5, 2019

Details of the threatening email were shared in the exchange between Tlaib and McGarrity, which focused on whether America’s domestic terrorism statute sufficiently addressed the growing threat of white supremacy.

An emotional Tlaib informed the Committee that the specific threat directed at her and her two Democrat colleagues was copied into the Department of Justice, President Donald Trump and the Department of Homeland Security, among others in the federal government and she was puzzled over why they were not being taken seriously.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)