Shtayyeh: We Do Not Count on the Results of the Israeli Elections

September 17, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
New Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh. (Photo: via MEMO)

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said today that the Palestinian people do not count on the results of the Israeli elections taking place today.

At the International Conference on Empowerment in Palestine held in Bethlehem, he said:

“We are not counting on the results of the Israeli elections, which are taking place today. The competition is between two candidates who do not have a program to end the occupation.” 

“Unfortunately the Israeli society is moving further to the right. Yet we want those who led the government in Israel to stand up and tell the world that they are ready to end the occupation and that President Mahmoud Abbas will have a partner (in peace). Without that we will take other steps if the same Israeli government policy persists,” he added, according to a statement issued by his office.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.