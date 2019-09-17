Shtayyeh: We Do Not Count on the Results of the Israeli Elections

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said today that the Palestinian people do not count on the results of the Israeli elections taking place today.

At the International Conference on Empowerment in Palestine held in Bethlehem, he said:

“We are not counting on the results of the Israeli elections, which are taking place today. The competition is between two candidates who do not have a program to end the occupation.”

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh warns of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to annex parts of the occupied West Bank in order to garner more votes in the upcoming election. pic.twitter.com/ymiIxVk7ZE — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 10, 2019

“Unfortunately the Israeli society is moving further to the right. Yet we want those who led the government in Israel to stand up and tell the world that they are ready to end the occupation and that President Mahmoud Abbas will have a partner (in peace). Without that we will take other steps if the same Israeli government policy persists,” he added, according to a statement issued by his office.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)