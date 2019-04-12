Teen Suspect in Duma Terror Attack Offered Plea Deal

Right-wing activists are pressuring a teen suspected of involvement the Dawabsheh family’s 2015 murder not to sign a plea deal offered by Israel’s State Prosecutor’s Office.
Last week it emerged that Israel’s State Prosecutor’s Office was in talks with the teen – who cannot be named because he was a minor at the time the offense was committed – to offer him a plea bargain in return for confession of his involvement in the case.
The teen was indicted in 2016 on charges of conspiring to commit a racially-motivated crime, six counts of arson and racially-motivated vandalism, but these could be reduced if he agrees to sign the deal.
Notably, the teen has not been charged with attempted murder or murder, despite the fact that three members of the Dawabsheh family – father Saad, mother Riham and their 18-month-old son Ali – all died as a result of the arson attack on their home in the West Bank village of Duma. The only survivor of the attack, then-five-year-old Ahmed, was left orphaned.
However, yesterday it emerged that right-wing activists are pressuring the teen not to sign the plea bargain.
