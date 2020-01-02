‘These Chains Will Be Broken’: Make 2020 the Year of Solidarity with Palestinian Prisoners

Friends, it is finally here. “THESE CHAINS WILL BE BROKEN: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons” is the story of Palestine written by its foremost heroes and heroines, the true organic intellectuals of this noble struggle.

Listening to Khalida Jarrar, Dareen Tatour and Mohammed al-Deirwai conveying their stories, and reading the words of Dima al-Wawi, Iman – the steadfast wife of Nael Barghouti, Khalil – father of Palestinian humanitarian Mohammed al-Halabi and many others, I now fully understand where our true strength as a Palestinian people lies – not in conference halls, political forums or factional politics but within the walls of Israeli prisons, where thousands of our leaders, freedom fighters, feminists and humanitarians are incarcerated, tortured and humiliated.

Yet, they will never be broken.

I have never felt this sense of gratification after finishing a book, or any piece of writing. In fact, we all felt humbled by the experience, as we listened and read the words – the tears, the poetry and the declarations of those giants. In some way, we also felt reassured that there is a real and true Palestinian leadership after all.

Abdallah Aljamal, thank you for being my writing partner in this tough but rewarding journey. Dalia Alkayyali, thank you for your inspiring art, which helped cement a wholesome Palestinian experience in writing and preparing the book for publication.

Friends and readers, please order your copy now and make 2020 the year of meaningful solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.

Order your copy here:

Clarity Press

Amazon

