Israeli Forces Detain 12 Palestinians in Raids in Occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces today detained 12 Palestinians from various parts of occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) reported.

Israeli forces rounded up five Palestinians after ransacking their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya and in the Shufat refugee camp.

Two other Palestinians, identified as brothers, were detained in an army raid of the Jerusalem-area village of Hizma.

In the northern West Bank, PPS said that an Israeli special force detained two Palestinians after breaking into and thoroughly searching their family homes in the Nablus district.

One of the two detainees was identified as a resident of Nablus city and the other as a resident of Asira al-Shamaliya town, north of the city.

In Jenin district, Israeli military vehicles stormed Arraba town, south of Jenin city, where soldiers detained a Palestinian man.

Another Palestinian from the same district was detained for several hours before being released.

Last night after midnight, #Israeli #forces raided the village of Um al Khair and arrested village elder and #resistance icon, Hajj Suleiman. It is reported that Hajj Suleiman was taken to the #settlement of #Carmel, beaten during the arrest and, eventually, released. pic.twitter.com/zGIYzYPHqY — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) August 10, 2020

In the Jordan Valley, Israeli troops raided Ein al-Sultan refugee camp, west of Jericho city, resulting in the detention of two men.

In Masafer Yatta in the south of the West Bank, Israeli occupation forces detained an elderly Palestinian man in the village of Umm al-Khair.

The man, in his 70s, was later identified as Hajj Suleiman. He was taken to the illegal settlement of Carmel, which is built on Umm al Khair land, beaten during the arrest and, eventually, released.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)