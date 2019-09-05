Top Israeli Officials Call for Annexation of Hebron

September 5, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Culture Minister, Miri Regev. (Photo: Social Media)

Leading Israeli officials on Wednesday called for the annexation of Hebron (Al-Khalil), a Palestinian city already scarred by illegal occupation that has carved it in two.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Culture Minister Miri Regev made the call for the annexation of the Palestinian city on the 90th anniversary of the Hebron massacre, which Israeli officials gathered to commemorate on Wednesday in the Kiryat Arba settlement.

While Netanyahu did not directly endorse the statements by fellow Likud members Edelstein and Regev, the premier said that Jews would “remain here forever”.

According to The Times of Israel, the premier said:

“We have accomplished historical justice, and returned to the city of the patriarchs. Hebron will never be empty of Jews. We will remain here forever. We have not come to dispossess anyone, but nobody will dispossess us either.”

Regev took the opportunity to remind Netanyahu of his election pledge to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

