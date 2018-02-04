Trial of Ahed Tamimi Postponed to Feb 13

The trial of Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi before an Israeli military court has been postponed for a week and is now scheduled to begin on Feb. 13.

Tamimi, who turned 17 in prison last week, was charged with assault and incitement after she slapped two Israeli soldiers in her West Bank village in December.

This child remains in a dungeon for slapping a heavily armed soldier who slapped her first and was illegally on her doorstep and in illegal occupation of her country. Labour “Friends of Israel” lie that it is anti-Semitic to oppose this. STAND UP #AhedTamimi pic.twitter.com/xOvdMZ9AYw — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) February 4, 2018

The incident took place soon after Ahed’s cousin was shot in the head by Israeli occupation soldiers and was in the hospital in a medically induced coma.

The incident was captured on video and widely shared online.

Ghada had spent her entire life in the West Bank, yet somehow found herself deported to the Gaza Strip https://t.co/zg5jxieiHq | Report by @edokonrad — +972 Magazine (@972mag) February 4, 2018

Ahed’s supporters say it symbolizes the Palestinians’ David vs. Goliath struggle against Israel’s decades-long military occupation. Israel has portrayed her actions as a staged provocation meant to embarrass the army.

Let's take action to free Ahed and all Palestinian children from Israeli jails. #FreeAhed #Palestine https://t.co/nrBIv63KgP — #FreeAhedTamimi (@AlTamimiAhed) December 27, 2017

Defense lawyer Gaby Lasky said Sunday that the trial, which was set to begin Tuesday, was delayed because the prosecution was slow in sharing evidence.

The military confirmed the new starting date.

(Agencies, PC, Social Media)