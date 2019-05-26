Two Palestinians Injured by Israeli Fire in Gaza

Two Palestinians were reportedly injured by Israeli gunfire early Sunday in the Gaza Strip, according to local residents, Anadolu Agency has reported.

Israeli soldiers opened fire on two youths near the southern fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, the residents said.

2 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in Gaza https://t.co/Yd0hXBL1Ma pic.twitter.com/RRpTMG4HJX — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) May 26, 2019

A Palestinian medical source said the two sustained moderate injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)