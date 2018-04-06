UNOPS and Japan Join Efforts to Strengthen Electricity Supply System in Gaza (VIDEO)

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Jerusalem and the Government of Japan agreed on Thursday to join efforts in a project entitled “Reconstructing and strengthening the electricity supply system in Gaza with renewable energy”.

It aims at supporting the installation of a solar photovoltaic system for Gazan households, thanks to Japan’s supplementary funding.

UNOPS, Japan join efforts to strengthen electricity supply system in Gaza with renewable energy – WAFA – Palestine News Agency https://t.co/li8kNv37zh — Electricity (@Electricity24x7) April 5, 2018

According to Tokumitsu Kobayashi, Director of Jerusalem Office at UNOPS,

“This project would contribute to the Palestinian Authority’s National Energy Efficiency Action Plan that aims to achieve 10% of domestic electricity generation to come from renewable energy by 2020.”

🇵🇸#Palestine :: Over 2 million Palestinians in #Gaza already endure up to 20 hours of electricity cuts, which severely impact everyday #life. pic.twitter.com/4tCbLfcJ8p — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) March 24, 2018

UNOPS has been working to several projects in the State of Palestine since 2014.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)